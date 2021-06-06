Queens Man Charged With Hate Crime for Painting Swastikas in Elmhurst

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 5:10 pm |

Kristoffer Bahamonde, a 41-year-old male from Justice Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens, was arrested and arraigned in Queens Criminal Court for allegedly defacing three locations in Elmhurst, Queens, with swastikas and other graffiti in late May 2021. The defendant was caught on surveillance video carrying a can of spray paint at one of the locations and spray painting a swastika at another.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Sunday, June 6, that Kristoffer Bahamonde has been charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime, harassment and other charges.

Bahamonde, who faces between 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison if convicted, was ordered to return to court on June 8, 2021.

The defendant is accused of using red spray paint to tag three locations with swastikas and other graffiti: a green temporary fence surrounding a construction site on 54th Avenue, another green temporary fence at a work site on 90th Street, and a grocery store on Broadway, just off Queens Boulevard, in Elmhurst. All 3 had the numbers “110” spray painted, with the last one followed by the phrase “today I will never do time” painted in red on the side of the building.

“The defendant allegedly used symbols of hate to deface property and intimidate members of our shared community,” District Attorney Katz said. “In Queens County, we stand together against hatred directed toward any group. This defendant’s alleged actions do not reflect our values or who we are.”