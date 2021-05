Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:35 am |

MK’s Avigdor Liberman (top right), Yair Lapid (top left) and Naftali Bennett in the Knesset. (Miriam Alster/Flash90/File)

Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid, who has been given a mandate to form a new government, met Friday with Yamina chief Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman, to discuss building a coalition.

A spokesperson said that “the meetings were held in a good spirit, with an eagerness to move on.”