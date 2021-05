Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:21 am |

MIDWOOD -

Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:21 am |

At an endorsement event in Midwood Wednesday for Andrew Yang, a New York Times reporter asked the mayoral candidate, who has staunchly defended yeshiva independence, about a 2019 city report that purported to show that some yeshivas were not providing an education “substantially equivalent” to that in public schools.

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein responded with a defense of yeshivas. See video below: