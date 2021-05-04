Snow Days to Become Virtual Days for Public Schools

Say goodbye to snow days.
The city’s Department of Education has announced that all days this upcoming school year that in-person learning is canceled due to severe weather will be replaced with virtual learning, instead of giving students a day off.
The pandemic rapidly normalized virtual learning, and now educators can use it as a backup, even as politicians and state officials stress they intend for the upcoming school year to be conducted entirely in-person.
The 2021-2022 school year will begin on September 13, NY 1 reported.
Election Day on November 2 will also be a remote day for all students beginning this upcoming year.
___
smarcus@hamodia.com