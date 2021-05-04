Snow Days to Become Virtual Days for Public Schools

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:04 am |

A boy plays on a mound of snow with the skyline of New York City in the background, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Say goodbye to snow days.

The city’s Department of Education has announced that all days this upcoming school year that in-person learning is canceled due to severe weather will be replaced with virtual learning, instead of giving students a day off.

The pandemic rapidly normalized virtual learning, and now educators can use it as a backup, even as politicians and state officials stress they intend for the upcoming school year to be conducted entirely in-person.

The 2021-2022 school year will begin on September 13, NY 1 reported.

Election Day on November 2 will also be a remote day for all students beginning this upcoming year.

