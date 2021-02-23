Rising Number of NYers Disapprove of Cuomo After Nursing Home Scandal

NEW YORK -

A recent Marist Poll, conducted shortly after the Cuomo administration was forced to admit and apologize it deliberately withheld information regarding nursing home deaths, revealed that the governor’s approval rating among New Yorkers has plummeted.

Six in ten New Yorkers, including 51% of registered voters, think that the Cuomo administration mishandled the situation with nursing homes. However, not all of them agree that the mishandling was illegal; only 19% polled believe Cuomo committed a crime.

49% of New Yorkers approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, down from 66% in July 2020. 44% disapprove, including 28% of Democrats, when in the summer, his disapproval rating among Democrats’ was as low as 9%.

Only 36% of registered voters said they believe Cuomo deserves to be reelected to a fourth term in 2022.

New Yorkers are, overall, optimistic the worst of the pandemic is behind them. 69% think the situation will continue to improve, and 58% are looking forward to schools reopening for in-person learning.

57% of New Yorkers said they wanted state officials to prioritize stopping the spread of the vaccine to encouraging economic growth; 37% hoped the government would stimulate the economy first and foremost.

Approximately 60% of New Yorkers said they have already gotten or intend to get the coronavirus vaccine soon.

