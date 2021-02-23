No Clear Winner in City Council 31st District

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:09 pm |

In the race to filled the seat of Donovan Richards who vacated his position to become Queens Borough President, with 96.67 % of the votes tallied, none of the 9 candidates won more than 50%, which will probably result in the winner not being decided for several more weeks.

With the institution of ranked-choice voting, all absentee ballots must be first counted, and if there is still no candidate with 50%, the counting continues in rounds: in each round, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. If a voter’s top-ranked candidate is eliminated, that voter’s vote then goes to the next-highest-ranked candidate on the voter’s ballot. The process continues until there are only two candidates left, and the candidate with the most votes wins.

As of 10:50 pm, Selvena N. Brooks who ran under the “Powers 4 Queens” party is leading with 2597 votes, or 38.01 %, but still well short of the 50% needed to be declared the outright winner. Pesach Osina, running as “Community Unity” is in second place with 2406 votes, or 35.21 %. Manny Silva of “People Powered” trails with 684 votes or 10.01 %.

The remaining candidates are: Latoya R. Benjamin, “The Time Is Now” with 338 votes, or 4.95 %; Sherwyn James, “Time for Change” with 301 votes or 4.41%; Shawn M. Rux, “Rux For Us” with 187 votes or 2.74 %; Nancy J. Martinez, “Rockaway United” with 144 votes or 2.11 %, Latanya Collins “Collins 4 Queens” with 95 votes or 1.39 %; and Nicole S. Lee, “Lee For Jobs 31” with 62 votes or 0.91 %.