Fire in Crown Heights Sends Out Toxic Smoke

(CrownHeights.info) -

Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:44 am |

A massive fire ripped through a local mechanics shops being used by the Jewish-owned car rental service Buggy on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights on Monday morning, sending smoke billowing into the air.

According to reports, the fire started at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Empire between Rogers and Bedford, at one of Buggy’s locations.

The fire was ignited by a gasoline space heater. B’chasdei Shamayim, no one was hurt, but the chemicals in the store makes the smoke from the flames toxic and people are urged to stay away.

Firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze and transmitted a Second Alarm, as they encountered difficulty with frozen or out of service hydrants.

A foam unit was brought in, and by 11:40 a.m. the main fire in the Buggy building was extinguished, and firefighters moved on to smaller fires.