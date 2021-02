WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 10:25 am |

NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci wears a lab equipment-themed mask as he arrives for a COVID-19 response event with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Jan. 21. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

U.S. infectious diseases official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that it is possible Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022, but that measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be increasingly relaxed as more vaccines are administered.

Fauci made the comment during an interview on CNN.