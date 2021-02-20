Nursing Home Visitations to Resume With Guidelines

NEW YORK -

(Office of the Governor)

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Friday, February 19, that the New York State Department of Health will allow visitation of residents in nursing home facilities in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines. The Department of Health recommends that visitors take a rapid test before entry into the facility, and DOH will provide rapid tests to nursing homes at no cost.

All nursing home residents have been offered the vaccine, and 73 percent of nursing home residents have taken the vaccine. The governor noted that this was probably the highest number of any subgroup that have been vaccinated. All nursing home staff have been offered the vaccine as well.