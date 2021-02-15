Poll: Right Wing Up to 62 Seats as Religious Zionist Party Gains Momentum

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 6:04 am |

Workers pack ballot boxes ahead of the Knesset elections, in Shoham. (Flash90)

The right wing is projected to win an outright majority in the Knesset in next month’s general election, a new poll released by Radio 103FM on Monday shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Panels Politics firm, if new elections were held today, the right-wing and religious parties would win 62 out of 120 seats, compared to just 37 for the left-wing-Arab bloc.

A further 21 seats went to the parties which have vowed not to sit with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a government.

The Likud fell slightly from 30 seats in the previous Panels Politics poll, released a week ago, to 29 seats in this week’s survey.

Yesh Atid came in second, holding steady at 18 seats, while the New Hope party of former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar received 14 seats.

Yamina rose from 11 seats last week to 13 today, while the Religious Zionist Party’s joint list with Otzma Yehudit and Noam rose from four seats to five.

The Joint Arab List gained one seat, rising from eight to nine mandates, while the Ra’am party remained below the electoral threshold.

Shas received eight seats, while United Torah Judaism received seven.

Yisrael Beytenu is projected to win seven seats, with Labor rising to six. The Meretz party narrowly cleared the threshold with just four seats.

Benny Gantz’s Blue and White and the New Economic Party both failed to cross the threshold.

Following the poll, a member of the Yesh Atid party called on Gantz to withdraw from the election and prevent center-left votes from going to waste.

“Gantz needs to take responsibility and quit the race,” MK Ram Ben-Barak told Radio 103FM. “I expect Gantz, after saying ‘Israel before everything else’ for so long, to also make a move that puts Israel before everything else. If he runs, he endangers the entire ability to form a government without Netanyahu.”