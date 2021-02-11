Dani Dayan: We Prefer Coalition With Lapid, Labor Than With Netanyahu

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:18 am |

Dani Dayan. (Flash90)

Dani Dayan, former leader of the Yesha Council and the former Israeli consul general to New York and currently a member of the New Hope party, said in an interview Wednesday that the faction would prefer to join a coalition with left-wing parties over one led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, asserting that 13 years of having Netanyahu in power “is enough.”

In an interview with i24News and Yisrael Hayom, Dayan was asked if New Hope would form a government with Labor despite controversial comments by Arab Israeli Ibtisam Mara’ana, who is No. 7 on the party’s slate, about ignoring the siren to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. Dayan said she would not be allowed in the coalition.

He noted Labor members had served in ministerial positions in coalition governments led by Netanyahu in the past.

Dayan cited two reasons for the decision not to join a government with Netanyahu: “The first is the mismanagement. We see this in the corona crisis,” he said.

He said the second and “probably even more important” reason concerned “the toxic discourse, the divisive discourse, the language that is used by Netanyahu and his cohorts, his supporters within the Likud,” both inside and outside the Knesset.

The most troubling division in Israel “is not between the so-called right and left, it’s not between religious and secular, it’s not about Ashkenazi and Mizrachi, it’s not even about Jewish and Arabs. It’s about the dividers and the healers, and I want to be a healer,” he said. “We have come to change this toxic atmosphere where everything is about ‘us’ and ‘them.'”

Noting he has known Gideon Sa’ar for over 30 years, Dayan said the New Hope leader “has the intellectual capacity, the ideological backbone, the management qualities, and last but not least, the moral integrity to be prime minister of Israel.”

During the course of the interview, Dayan would not say whether his party would prefer holding a fifth election to joining a Netanyahu-led government.

According to Dayan, Israel would not embark on another election because “either Netanyahu with [New Right leader Naftali] Bennett, [Religious Zionist Party head Betzalel] Smotrich, and probably Ra’am party head Abbas Mansour from the Islamic Movement will get the required 61 Knesset seats or the mandate will be given to us.”

The Likud party responded to Dayan’s interview in a statement on Thursday, “Like we have said, a vote for Gideon [Sa’ar] or Bennett will be a vote for a left-wing government headed by Lapid. Only the Likud will form a completely right-wing government.”