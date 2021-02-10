Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Houthi Armed Drones

DUBAI (Reuters) -

A photo distributed by the Houthi Military Media Unit shows the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia in 2018. (Houthi Military Media Unit/Handout via Reuters)

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had intercepted and destroyed two armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned group towards southern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a statement on Saudi state media that the attack had targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure.

It was the third day this week that the coalition said it had intercepted Houthi drones fired towards a southern region of the kingdom that borders Yemen.

The Saudi-led military alliance intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from power in the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been in a military stalemate for years.

The Houthis hold northern Yemen, from where they have often launched missiles and drones towards Saudi cities. The coalition has in the past responded with airstrikes on Houthi military sites.