Poll: Yang Has Double-Digit Lead in Mayoral Race

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 12:45 pm |

Andrew Yang in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang has a formidable lead in the race for Democrat nominee for New York City mayor.

The Fontas Advisors/Core Decision Analytics poll, released Wednesday morning, gave Yang 28% support from Democrat voters, while his closest competitor, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, trailed at 17%. City Comptroller Scott Stringer came a distant third at 13%.

No other candidates in the crowded field of more than thirty candidates cracked 10% support.

The poll comes relatively early on in the race; the Democrat primary is in June. The “vast majority of voters are unfamiliar with the wider set of prominent candidates running,” noted Adam Rosenblatt, President of Core Decision Analytics.

Yang’s failed run for Democrat presidential nominee boosted his national profile; 84% said they recognized Yang. Stringer and Scott had 60% name recognition.

The majority of voters said their top priorities are the coronavirus and the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

The 2021 mayoral and City Council races are the first major elections in New York City that will be using a system of ranked choice voting. 88% of responders admitted to being confused by the system.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com