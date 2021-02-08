BDE: Rebbetzin Yehudis Brisk

BROOKLYN -

Rebbetzin Yehudis Brisk, of Bensonhurst, was niftar Monday.

Rebbetzin Brisk, who was in her mid-60’s, had been sick with the machlah for several months.

Rebbetzin Brisk was the daughter of the Bais Hatalmud Rosh Yeshiva, Harav Binyomin Zeilberger, zt”l, granddaughter of Harav Yisrael Chaim Kaplan, zt”l, mashgiach of Bais Medrash Elyon; and great-granddaughter of the Mirrer mashgiach, Harav Yeruchem Levovitz, zt”l.

Her husband, ybl”c, is Rav Shlomo Brisk, Rosh Yeshiva in Bais Meir in Boro Park, and a popular maggid shiur in Rav Scheinerman’s shul in Midwood.

Rebbetzin Brisk was a teacher, and fully devoted to her husband’s avodas hakodesh. When she first received the call from her doctor several months ago informing her of her devastating diagnosis, she did not call her husband at first – because he was about to deliver a shiur, and she did not want to disturb his learning.

She is survived by her husband, and many children and grandchildren.