Security Forces Thwart Attempted Terrorist Attack in Binyamin

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 5, 2021 at 4:46 am |

The scene of Friday’s attempted terrorist attack at Sde Ephraim, near Neria. (IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Security forces on Friday morning thwarted an attempted terrorist attack near the Neria settlement in Binyamin.

The IDF reported that the terrorist attempted to break into one of the buildings at Sde Ephraim farm, where he attacked and grappled with one of the farm workers.

An initial inquiry suggests that at 3:45 a.m., a terrorist entered the farm by vehicle, crossed the entire farm, and pulled over adjacent to the entrance of the farm owner’s house.

The terrorist ran out of the car towards the house, shouting “All-hu Akbar”while attempting to break into the house.

Simultaneously, one of the guards of the farm spotted the terrorist and began to alert to the rest of the guards who were sleeping in a nearby structure. The terrorist ran towards the guard who was not armed, and assaulted him. Another guard who woke up at the moment, neutralized the terrorist along with the farm owner.

Later Friday morning, IDF troops entered the village of Ras Karkar, from which the terrorist came.

IDF troops continue to conduct searches in the area.

The terrorist’s car and body were cleared by sappers, and no weapons were found in the terrorist’s possession.