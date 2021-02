Winter Storm Moves North, Dumping Snow Along Its Way

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2:25 am |

Parked taxis are covered with snow during a snowstorm, Monday, in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Parts of northern New England were waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday, while residents of the New York City region were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights, and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

The National Weather Service said a foot (31 centimeters) or more could be on the ground in New England by the time the snow finally tapers off in the northernmost states by Wednesday evening.

The storm already disrupted the second phase of Massachusetts’s vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and older did not. However, some other mass vaccination sites remained open. The state was expected to get 12 to 18 inches (31 to 61 centimeters) of heavy, wet snow and wind up to 55 mph (88 kph) along the coast, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm forced the postponement of about 10,000 shots and delayed the state’s weekly resupply of vaccine, now expected Tuesday. He urged providers that called off vaccination appointments to extend their hours if needed to reschedule the shots by the end of the week.