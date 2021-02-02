No More ‘Dead Zones’ on the Palisades Parkway

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2:29 pm |

Palisades parkway near Bear Mountains. (googlemaps)

The long-dreaded ‘dead zones’ along the Palisades Parkway that did not have cell reception are now a thing of the past, after Verizon built two cellphone towers in the area.

The dead zone was based near Bear Mountain, a section of the Parkway between Orange and Rockland counties.

The two cell towers were placed at at Tomkins Cove and Bear Mountain, at the request of the local EMS and politicians who represented the area.

The lack of reception made the area dangerous, as residents and travelers were unable to call for help if something were to happen. Reb Efraim Langner, z”l, was niftar in 2007 when he was in an accident in a dead zone along Adirondacks I-87 and was unable to call for help.

“My thanks to Verizon for doing the right thing for our residents and EMS by expediting this project,” said New York State Senator James Skoufis, who represents State District 39. “Thousands of New Yorkers continue to drive through this previous dead-zone and these improvements will undoubtedly help keep residents and visitors safe, as well as make EMS services more accessible around Bear Mountain.”

