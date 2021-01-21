American Airlines Restarts NY-TA Route

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:22 am |

An American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER. (Peter Bakema)

As of January 25, it will be possible to book tickets on American Airlines’ Tel Aviv-New York route, with flights restarting May 6.

The airline touted it as a part of its new strategic alliance with JetBlue, which offers customers enhanced connectivity and access to the biggest network in the northeast U.S.

The Boeing 777-200 has been lined up for the flights.

American Airlines says it intends to launch new service from Tel Aviv to its largest hub, Dallas-Fort Worth, later this year, which will provide several connections throughout the U.S.