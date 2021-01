NEGEV DESERT (Reuters) -

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:30 am |

A murmuration of starlings fly above fields near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, Wednesday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Masses of migrating starlings formed shape-shifting aerial sculptures over southern Israel.

The birds that come in from Russia and east Europe every winter, swooped, pivoted and soared, taking the shape of clouds and giant creatures in the skies.

The starling “murmurations” maneuver in this unique way to scare off predators or even buffet them away by generating waves of air, ornithologists say.