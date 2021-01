YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 8:16 am |

The scene of the attack.(Hatzalah)

There was an attempted terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, on Tuesday afternoon, the IDF reported. The alleged terrorist was holding a cleaver and was shot.

He tried to attack an IDF soldier, and was shot and fatally wounded by security forces.

IDF medics are at the scene.