Nissenkorn Offered Labor Leadership After Peretz Quits

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 5:14 pm |

Minister of Justice Avi Nissenkorn of the Blue and White Party. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn of the Blue and White party has been invited by the Labor party to fill the vacancy left by its chairman Amir Peretz, who said on Wednesday that he’s resigning his post.

Associates of Nissenkorn confirmed the offer to head what will be called “New Labor,” according to Ynet. If so, it would become the second “New” party, after Gideon Saar’s New Hope.

Nissenkorn, a former Histadrut labor union chief, has reportedly also received overtures from Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai, who is trying to establish his own new party ahead of the March elections.

The reports come amid speculation that Blue and White may be folding its banner, as Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi were said to be contemplating a departure from the politics.