Pfizer and Moderna Are Testing Their Vaccines Against U.K. Coronavirus Variant

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 4:03 am |

Moderna’s vaccine, one of only two coronavirus vaccines – Moderna’s and Pfizer’s – that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the new mutated version of the virus that’s recently been found in the United Kingdom and other countries, according to company statements.

“Based on the data to date, we expect that the Moderna vaccine-induced immunity would be protective against the variants recently described in the U.K.,” Moderna said in a statement.

“We will be performing additional tests in the coming weeks to confirm this expectation.”

Pfizer said it is now “generating data” on how well blood samples from people immunized with its vaccine “may be able to neutralize the new strain from the U.K.”

Pfizer and Moderna make the only two coronavirus vaccines that have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

The novel coronavirus has mutated before, and both companies say they’ve found that their vaccines worked against other variations of the virus.