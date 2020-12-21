Agreement to Salvage Coalition Coming Apart

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Chaos competed with uncertainty in Israeli politics on Monday evening, as prospects for an agreement to defer passage of the state budget and thereby put off elections seemed to dissolve.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told his party he thinks elections will be called on Tuesday, according to the Walla news site.

“I gave Netanyahu my final offer and he’s supposed to get back to me,” Gantz was quoted as saying. “I think he’ll say no and the Knesset will be dissolved tomorrow.”

“If I hear tonight that something can be done on this matter, I will update you. If not, the Knesset will turn into a pumpkin tomorrow night,” referring to the midnight deadline for the state budget that, if not passed, will automatically trigger dissolving the Knesset and going to elections.

Gantz reportedly sent a five-demand ultimatum to the prime minister: passing a 2020-2021 budget; approving all the senior appointments that have been held up; closing all loopholes that would allow Netanyahu to avoid handing over power to Gantz as part of their rotation agreement; keeping Blue and White’s Avi Nissenkorn as justice minister; and approving the Knesset rules of procedure.

If Netanyahu accepts, says Gantz, he’ll support a bill to delay the budget deadline for a few more days, following a compromise that had been worked out between the two parties earlier.

For its part, the Likud claimed that Blue and White was reneging on all the agreements it had reached to salvage the coalition. “Due to an internal fight in Blue and White, Gantz has retracted all the agreements reached in negotiations between Blue and White and Likud,” the party said.

“It’s unfortunate that Gantz has decided to drag the country to unnecessary elections at the height of the coronavirus crisis,” it added, for good measure.