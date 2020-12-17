Liberman Parries Edelstein, Says Getting Vaccinated Personal Decision

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:14 pm |

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman parried Health Minister Yuli Edelstein’s demand to know his party’s position on Covid-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

“In recent days, there have been cases of the spreading of fake news and calls not to get vaccinated by Yisrael Beytenu MKs,” Edelstein wrote on Twitter. “I would like to understand from the chairman of the party, Avigdor Liberman, if this is the official position of the party. And, if not, then I ask you to join the efforts to encourage citizens to vaccinate so we can beat this pandemic.”

Liberman answered: “Regarding vaccines – there’s no such thing as partisan discipline or agreements between parties. Every person, according to their age, medical condition and doctors’ recommendations, will make their own decisions.”

Personally, Liberman said he intends on getting vaccinated for the virus, he will not tell others what to do and will not judge anyone for their choices.

It was not likely to placate Edelstein, who’s been on the warpath to break down public resistance to getting vaccinated.

In a speech to the Knesset on Wednesday, Edelstein said: “With all due respect to the spreaders of lies, we are constantly approached by the heads of authorities, celebrities and doctors, who want to set a personal example. My main mission is to fight fake news in the coming weeks and months.

“If you do not want to get vaccinated, don’t get vaccinated,” he continued. “But do not discuss things you don’t understand or spread lies. This could cause someone who hears this nonsense to not get vaccinated, become sick and possibly even die.”

Addressing questions about who would be held responsible if people are harmed by it, Edelstein declared that “the people of Israel will not be given any vaccine that we do not trust 100%,” adding that the Vaccine Victims’ Law ensures compensation to anyone harmed by it.

On Sunday, the coronavirus cabinet is scheduled for a vote on the tightening of health measures, including the closure of businesses in view of the rising infection rate.