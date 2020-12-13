“Abu Dhabi” Doughnut a Chanukah Hit in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 12:10 pm |

Doughnuts (sofganiot) on sale at a bakery in Yerushalayim. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)

Customers are lining up at a Yerushalayim bakery-cafe for the “Abu Dhabi” doughnut, a date-flavored confectionery inspired by Israel’s new relations with the United Arab Emirates.

This year, pastry chefs Itzik and Keren Kadosh put a new twist on the treat.

At their Cafe Kadosh, they devised the Abu Dhabi doughnut, filled with cream made from dates shipped by the UAE’s Jewish community, with a nougat crown topped with an edible gold leaf. It sells for 22 shekels ($6.76), compared with 18 shekels ($5.50) for a regular doughnut.

The new product, Itzik Kadosh said on Sunday, was a way “to appreciate the peace process” upon which Israel and the UAE have embarked.

Tali Pinto, a customer from Tel Aviv, said there was something particularly sweet in tasting a doughnut with ingredients on “special delivery” from the Gulf.

“We are very happy to have these good relationships slowly happening with different countries, and also with Abu Dhabi,” she said, referring to recent diplomatic breakthroughs with other Muslim nations such as Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.