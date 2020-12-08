Islamist Terror Group Receives Coronavirus Tests From WHO

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 5:47 am |

A worker unloads boxes containing ventilators delivered by the World Health Organization (WHO) and donated by Kuwait, in Gaza City November 29. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

The Islamist terror group Hamas’s “Health Ministry” said on Monday that it received 19,500 testing kits from the WHO, enough only for eight days, after warning it could no longer run testing in Gaza, AFP reported Tuesday.

Senior Hamas official and former health minister Bassem Naim said authorities usually carry out “between 2,500 and 3,000 tests per day, at a cost of between $75,000 and $100,000.”

Last Thursday, Hamas announced a lockdown on weekends from December 11 to the end of the month. It also closed schools, universities, kindergartens and mosques.