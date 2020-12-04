1,434 New Cases in Last Day at 2.3% Positivity Rate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:32 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, at a health center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

1,434 people were diagnosed as coronavirus carriers on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported Friday morning.

Of the 64,787 people screened, around 2.3% tested positive.

There are currently 287 people hospitalized in serious condition with coronavirus-related complications, including 101 who are intubated.

The country’s death toll stands at 2,891.

The Coronavirus Cabinet is set to convene on Sunday afternoon. The meeting comes after the Cabinet has not met for over a week due to tensions between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.