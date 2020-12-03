Trump and Freedom Caucus Members Criticize Barr for Disputing Fraud Claim

WASHINGTON (New York Daily News/TNS/AP) -

Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 5:26 pm |

Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., center, speaks next to Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., left, and Randy Weber, R-Texas, right, on Capitol Hill, Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Attorney General William Barr is under fire from President Donald Trump and his supporters for saying this week that there’s no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office on Thursday if he still has confidence in the attorney general in light of his election statement, Trump replied, “Ask me that in a number of weeks from now.”

Trump, who says his election loss to Joe Biden was fraudulent, claimed Barr’s Justice Department hasn’t found any evidence of widespread fraud because “he hasn’t looked.”

“He hasn’t done anything,” Trump said. “They haven’t looked very hard, which is a disappointment, to be honest with you.”

Barr piqued Trump’s ire by telling The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

“They should be looking at all of this fraud,” Trump said during Thursday’s appearance in the Oval Office. “This is not civil, this is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff, so I’ll just say this: It was a fixed election. It was a rigged election.”

Barr was also criticized by members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who are demanding a full review of the election.

Several Freedom Caucus members aligned with Trump stood outside the Capitol on Thursday saying Barr needs to quickly explain what he is doing to investigate the vote.

Florida Rep. Ted Yoho said, “We’ll accept the results, but not until we’re shown the fraud was taken out of that.”

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson said, “It’s time, Mr. Attorney General. Please do your duty.”