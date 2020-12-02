CDC Cuts the Recommended Quarantine Period from 14 to 7 or 10 Days

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended quarantine period for people exposed to the coronavirus from 14 to days to 7 to days. The Wall Street Journal reported that the CDC’s decision reflects new scientific research about how long it takes for the virus to develop in the body.
Now, a person could leave quarantine after seven days if they exhibited no symptoms and have tested negative. Without a test, he or she must quarantine for 10 days, but can leave quarantine if they have no symptoms. He or she should continue to monitor for any symptoms for an additional four days.
A full 14-day quarantine period is still “the best way to reduce risk.”
The CDC recommends anyone traveling should be tested 1-3 days before going on their trip, and be tested 3-5 days after they return.