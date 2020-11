Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:05 am |

NEW YORK -

The scene of the accident.

A woman is in critical condition after a car accident in Williamsburg, the Williamsburg News (@WMSBG) Twitter feed reported.

A car veered onto the sidewalk on Bedford Avenue and DeKalb Avenue, hitting a building. A passenger in the car was thrown out of the vehicle.

Hatzolah and the FDNY were at the scene.

The public is asked to please daven for Malka bas Chanah Ruchel.