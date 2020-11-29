Two Sudanese Migrants Arrested After Crossing Lebanese Border Into Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:50 am |

Israeli soldiers seen on the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Basel Awidat/Flash90, File)

The IDF on Motzoei Shabbos arrested two suspects who crossed the border from Lebanon, in an incident that briefly sparked a scare of a possible Hezbollah infiltration.

The men were Sudanese migrants who had apparently crossed the border to seek work in Israel.

They were spotted by IDF soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras as they breached the security fence and were picked up by troops shortly after entering Israeli territory.

“They are being interrogated at the scene,” the IDF said.

Earlier, the IDF fired flare shells near the border after detecting the suspected breach in order to assist the troops on the ground find the men. Local residents reported hearing the sound of explosions, likely the launching of the shells.

The breach was quickly established to be unrelated to Israel’s ongoing tensions with the Iran-backed terror group in Lebanon, following Friday’s assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

In recent months, dozens of Sudanese migrants have attempted to enter Israel in search of work in light of the ongoing Lebanese economic crisis, which has left many of the country’s foreign workers unemployed or underpaid.