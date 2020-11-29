Ousted Teveria Mayor Files Appeal to High Court Over His Removal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 9:37 am |

View of the Teveria municipality building. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Former Teveria Mayor Ron Kobi submitted an appeal to the High Court on Sunday against Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who signed Kobi’s order of removal from office in January.

Kobi claims that a member of the committee that recommended his removal, who was recently appointed chairman of the committee in charge of the Interior Ministry was locked in a conflict of interest and therefore the decision to remove him was invalid.

Elkin decided to remove Kobi after examining the professional rationale regarding his continuous failure to pass the municipal budget on the date prescribed by law, by the mayor and council members.

It should be noted that the municipal budget was not approved on the date prescribed by law, nor during the extension period granted by the Interior Ministry, which ended on September 30, 2019.

According to the Municipalities Laws, a council that does not approve a budget by the date assigned by the Interior Ministry will be dispersed. Thereafter, the council will be disbanded.