Netanyahu to Biden: We Must Not Go Back to 2015 Iran Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 9:28 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu shows a photo of the Iranian warehouse during his speech at the U.N., in September 2018. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, speaking at the annual memorial service for David Ben Gurion in Sdeh Boker, sent a clear message to the Biden-Harris team.

Netanyahu’s message was clear: “We must not go back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran”

He said that it is imperative that the world continue with “an uncompromising policy” toward Iran to ensure it does not develop nuclear weapons, and “stops its aggressive behavior, including its support for terror.”

He noted that it is thanks to “our steadfast positions against Iran’s nuclearization and our opposition to the Iran nuclear deal” that many Arab countries have completely changed their attitude toward Israel.