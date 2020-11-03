Israel Unveils New Rapid Coronavirus Tests

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:58 am |

Israeli technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab in central Israel in July. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Monday unveiled a new Israeli-developed coronavirus test that will shorten the processing time in the laboratories from eight hours to four and will be safer and based on robot activity.

The transfer of the samples taken from patients to a sub-test tube currently takes about an hour. The treatment of the tests by the Israeli robot without the need for a sub-test tube will take only five minutes.

Neutralizing the virus will be shortened from about an hour to 40 minutes. The production of Nucleic acid will drop from three hours to about an hour and a quarter.

The test itself will be shortened from two hours to one hour and the results presentation software will process the data in just ten seconds.

The new testing system will enter Israeli laboratory and hospital operations within a few weeks.

Edelstein said that “Israeli technology is breaking records, time and time again.

“The world will be able to see the shortcut that reduces risks, more efficiently, and no less importantly, it is all based on Israeli products,” he added.

The system appears to be a cooperation between several bodies.