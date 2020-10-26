Becket Fund and Jewish Coalition File Amicus Curiae Brief in Agudas Yisrael Suit

NEW YORK -

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 8:58 pm |

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty and The Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty filed an Amicus Curiae brief in support of the suit filed by Agudas Yisrael of America concerning the restrictions imposed by the Cuomo administration on houses of worship.

On October 8, 2020, Agudas Yisrael filed a suit in the United States District Court Eastern District of New York, claiming their religious rights were violated when the governor imposed severe restrictions on religious gatherings. This suit was the first of several that were filed against the governor after he imposed the restrictions on “red zones” where the infection rates have risen over the past few weeks.

Agudas Yisrael claimed the restrictions were discriminatory, and they sought immediate relief through a request for Temporary Restraining Order (TRO). Although that request was denied at the time, Agudas Yisrael pursued their case on appeal.

The Becket Fund is currently representing another group of religious Jews who are seeking to have the restrictions overturned, and are seeking monetary compensation for damages they are claiming as a result of the governor’s order.

The Amicus Curiae brief, also called a “friend of the court brief,” seeks as a third party to provide information to the court. In this brief, they clarify why they feel the court erred in not providing the TRO and recommends the court enjoin the governor’s Executive Order pending the appeal of the original case brought by Agudas Yisrael.