Al-Qaida Leader Killed in Ghazni

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -

Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:35 pm |

Al-Qaida’s number two commander for the Indian sub-continent, Abu Muhsin al-Masri, killed in a recent operation in eastern Ghazni. (fbi.gov)

Afghan security officials separately announced on Saturday that a senior al-Qaida commander had been killed in a recent operation in the country’s east.

The death toll from the suicide attack Saturday in Afghanistan’s capital has risen to at least 18 killed and 57 people wounded, including students, the interior ministry said.

The Afghan intelligence service said in a tweet that special forces killed al-Qaida’s number two commander for the Indian sub-continent, Abu Muhsin al-Masri, in a recent operation in eastern Ghazni. The National Directorate of Security did not immediately share more details about the operation.

Al-Masri was listed among the most wanted terrorists by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2018.