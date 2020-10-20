Rainstorm Messes Up Weather Forecasts

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:28 pm |

People wearing face masks in Yerushalayim as it rains on October 20, 2020. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

It rained in Yerushalayim on Tuesday, a weather event that had not been in the forecasts for the day.

The first gishmei bracha of the winter rainy season were somewhat late, but certainly welcome in an otherwise unseasonably warm, dry October.

But the surprise rainstorm precipitated some mutterings, half-serious, from at least one forecaster: “One cloud (the sky is clear nationwide) throws off all the models,” tweeted a meteorologist who operates a popular Yerushamayim weather site, which crashed due to the storm.

No further rain is predicted for this week—but who knows?