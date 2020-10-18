AUDIO CLIPS: Cuomo Holds Conference Call With Jewish Leaders Sunday Night

NEW YORK -

Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm |

Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press conference. (Governor’s Office via Flickr)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo a held conference call with Jewish leaders Sunday evening.

Hamodia obtained sections of the call.

Below are audio sections of the call and transcriptions of the audio clips.

Rabbi Neiderman:

I appreciate the opportunity to discuss this, and while we are not in a red zone, we are all in a place where we have to follow the regulations, and we want to work with the government, and I believe the only way it is going to work (I won’t speak for Boro Park and Flatbush, Midwood and other places Upstate), I can only suggest that a small committee from institutions that have these issues be able to sit down with your key people, sit down face to face, I’m sure they’ll be ready to do that, and try to work something out.

I’d like to mention to the governor, you mentioned two issues. One issue is the terms that have been used against the governor. I think it’s very clear that it had no representation who did that. The protests were condemned. The Central Rabbinical Congress and so did so many responsible leadership Rabbis coming our and condemned these type of behavior. On the final issue, I wanted to say Mr. Governor, we all know that some press likes sensation, and when somebody tweets something, they contact your office and they’ll ask you questions, and it’s total false. For example, someone associated a protest that was supposed to happen (which was never actually supposed to happen) for tomorrow, with a protest about the wedding, and you responded obviously to that, but this is totally not the case. A) First of all, it will not happen, and was never suggested as a protest, and B) it had nothing to do with the wedding. The same issue is the ten thousand people. You know, ten thousand people do not have space in the synagogue, and the synagogue went out of its way, the congregation, about the wedding, to change and basically scrap for now all the plans for any public participation in the wedding. So I think it’s crucial when some newspapers or tweeters or bloggers try to engage the governor with these types of accusations, that it is checked and verified, and it would be known that it is not true and there is no basis for it.

Governor Cuomo:

You are right, Rabbi. We’ve known each other for over 20 years. And in this crazy world, everything gets blown out of proportion. And you’re right, the press comes to me, they ask me a question, with an asserted fact in it. “There is a wedding that’s gonna have 10 thousand people, how can you let that happen?” They assert the fact, and then it’s hard to say to the reporter, “Well, I don’t know if that’s true.” And I understand that things are said.

On a personal level, I’m the governor, but we are all people at the end of the day. It is hard…We go back to my father’s time, with the Shabbos goy speech. Look, it would be my pleasure to sit down with a small group and work on it. But listen, the one caveat, I can’t change the law for one particular area. The law is the law all across the state, the same law. Now, in these these zones, where we get the numbers down, we can change the zone, because our hospitalization data is so specific, it goes block by block. We make progress, I can change the zone. I can’t change the law of the state. The law on gatherings has been at 50% for months. So, I can’t change the law, but I can work with you on how to get the numbers down, and if we’re making progress in an area…Y’know, I don’t want to close anything, right? I want to open everything as fast as we can. And the Orthodox community, I got sued by the Catholic church. It’s not just the synagogues that are closed in those areas. Y’know, I had the Catholic church and they sued me, y’know I’m Catholic.

There’s no leader who is worth his salt who doesn’t want to reduce the amount of people going into hospitals. So it will be my pleasure. We can do that as soon as you are available. Put together a group we will do it.