EXCLUSIVE FULL RECORDING: Jewish Leaders Say They Were ‘Stabbed in the Back’ by Cuomo

NEW YORK -

Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:35 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a press conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday, announcing the shutdown of houses of worship in COVID-19 hotspots. (Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

On a conference call with Jewish leaders last Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged them to adhere to a 50%-of-occupancy maximum in shuls, and implied that if they did, further restrictions would not be enacted.

“The current rule … in any indoor gathering … it’s 50% of capacity,” the governor said, according to a recording of the call obtained exclusively by Hamodia. “That’s the current law. We have to follow that law. If we don’t follow that law then the infection rate gets worse. Then we’re gonna have to go back to close down. And nobody wants to do that. But I need your help in getting the rate down, and the rate will come down, if we follow the rules on the mask and the social distancing and the 50%.”

But just a few hours later Cuomo announced restrictions on houses of worship to as few as 10 people. Jewish leaders say they felt “stabbed in the back” by what they deemed Cuomo’s duplicity.

Hamodia has obtained a recording of the full call, below.

The key parts begin at 6:30.

“The governor came to us, supposedly to work with us as a friend,” said the participant who shared the recording with Hamodia. “And we would have been happy to work with him on the 50% maximum. But then he just stabbed us in the back with this 10-person edict.”

The participants said he also believes the 10-person limit to be substantively illogical.

“There are so many shuls in the community that have a maximum occupancy of hundreds of people,” he said. “How does it make any sense to impose the 10-person maximum on them just the same as a small shul?”

“We feel that the governor is not interested in working with us at all.”

In response to Hamodia’s request for comment as to why the governor indicated on the call that he would stick to a 50% limit but then enacted a 10-attendee limit, a Cuomo spokesperson said last week, “We were still in discussions with the epidemiologists at the time and they made clear that preventing large social gatherings is the key to breaking up these clusters.”

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com