Mount Herzl Memorial for Rabin Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:18 pm |

Yitzhak and Leah Rabin’s graves at Mount Herzel national cemetery. (Pharos)

The large annual memorial on the anniversary of the assassination of prime minister Yitzchak Rabin at Mount Herzl in Yerushalayim has been cancelled due to concerns about spread of the coronavirus, according to the Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

The Rabin family said it plans to hold a small ceremony at the gravesite, where Kaddish will be recited, followed by a memorial at the Knesset.

However, activists from the “Hozrim LeKikar” group (Returning to the Square) said they were going ahead with a mass gathering at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. They said in a press release that it is “our responsibility to make sure that the square is full.”

The rally will be held following coronavirus regulations and in coordination with the Health Ministry and the Israel Police.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the assassination.