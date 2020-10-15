Initial Details of Outline for Resumption of Yeshivos for New Zman Released

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 6:32 am |

The Kamenitz yeshivah in Yerushalayim, divided into capsules. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The government’s coronavirus project manager for the chareidi sector, Ronni Numa, has developed an outline for the resumption of learning at the yeshivos for the new winter zman.

According to the outline, reported on Kan News, all yeshivah bachurim must be tested for coronavirus before returning to yeshivah, and will have to remain in home quarantine pending the test results.

This initial outline is only for yeshivos that have a dormitory for the bachurim. Apart from the yeshivah being divided into capsules, while closely monitoring their implementation, the bachurim will be prohibited from leaving the yeshivah, except for two to three times during the winter zman, at predetermined times.

Bachurim who have already tested positive and recovered will probably be able to come to the yeshivah without having retesting, with the approval of a doctor .

Those bachurim who test negative will be permitted to return to their yeshivah only via private transportation, and will not be allowed to travel with public transportation.

The bachurim will learn in capsules within the yeshivah.