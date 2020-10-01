Netanyahu Trial May Be Delayed Over Evidentiary Tussle

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:58 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ lawyers won more time for their client to obtain additional evidence from state prosecutors to enable them to prepare a response to the corruption charges against him.

The Yerushalayim District Court gave Netanyahu until November 29 to respond, changing the original October 18 date, according to media reports.

The 40-day delay is likely to push off the evidentiary stage of the trial, which is scheduled to begin in January, with three hearings per week.

The materials sought by the defense lawyers were described as internal prosecution documents relating to alleged coercion of state’s witnesses. The court rejected the prosecution’s argument that they are not required to surrender such internal documents.