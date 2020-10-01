Coalition Chairman MK Zohar: Early Elections ‘Inevitable’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7:29 am |

Likud MK Miki Zohar. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said on Thursday that calling early elections may again be inevitable given the persisting tensions with Blue and White, the Likud’s main partner in the national unity government.

Speaking with Army Radio, Zohar said that “the prime minister has to stop answering to Blue and White. They are leading us over a cliff.”

The two parties have been locking horns over the restrictions imposed on the public as part of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, especially with regards to public protests, which have been temporarily limited to within a kilometer (0.6 mile) of one’s residence.

“With all due respect to the Blue and White MKs in the government, we should not be bothered by them, but only look at what is good for the public,” Zohar stressed. “There is only one way – to stop taking them into account.

“They have probably reached a stage where they say – ‘I will die with the Philistines.’

“We have to fight with them (with Blue and White) for everything we see as right for the public, not give up on any detail and even if we have to bring it to the public discourse that will determine and know who is failing the moves, who is not helping the government – I think elections are inevitable. In the end, there will be no choice because to continue on this path with Blue and White is not being helpful, certainly not to the Israeli public. “