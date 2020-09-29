U.S. Says ‘Outraged’ by Rocket Attack in Baghdad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:07 am |

A relative reacts during the funeral of victims, who were killed in rocket attacks, in Abu Ghraib district, on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday. (Reuters/Khalid al-Mousily)

The United States is “outraged” by Monday’s rocket attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad that killed five civilians, U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, urging Iraqi authorities to take immediate action to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The victims included two women and three children, who were killed when two Katyusha rockets landed on a house in the Radwaniyah area near Baghdad airport on Monday according to the Iraqi Defense Ministry.

“We have made the point before that the actions of lawless Iran-backed militias remains the single biggest deterrent to stability in Iraq,” Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.