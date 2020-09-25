Record-Breaking 7,527 New Coronavirus Cases, as Israel Enters Strict Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, September 25, 2020 at 4:17 am |

Clalit Health care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus in a testing center, in Modiin Illit on Wednesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The number of newly diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Israel hit a new record-high Thursday, with 7,527 newly discovered cases of the virus reported over a twenty-four-hour period.

That breaks the previous record, set just a day earlier, of 7,131.

The surge in the number of diagnosed cases is partially the result of a significant increase in the number of tests conducted, with 60,524 people tested on Thursday, the second highest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

Of the 58,919 valid tests conducted Thursday, 12.8% returned positive, another record number, topping the 12.4% of tests which came back positive Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 1,378, including nine deaths reported on Thursday.

A total of 214,458 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel since the pandemic began.

Out of 60,786 currently active cases, 55,992 are being treated at home or in coronavirus hotels.

There are 1,338 hospitalized coronavirus patients, including 669 in serious condition, with a further 246 in moderate condition. A total of 167 patients are on respirators.

Meanwhile, Israel Police are preparing for the stricter national lockdown that will take effect at 2 p.m. on Friday and are claiming that, in contrast to past regulations, these regulations will be enforced more strictly.

Thousands of police, Border Police, volunteers, IDF soldiers and inspectors will be deployed throughout the country to enforce the regulations, according to Israel Police.

Additionally, the police intend to unconditionally enforce the prohibition on going to protests that are more than 1,000 meters away from one’s place of residence.

According to regulations that will take effect on Friday afternoon, Israelis will only be allowed to exit their homes to travel within a 1 km radius, except for in specific circumstances including buying groceries or medicine, essential work, exercise and a number of other exceptions.

“We emphasize that even the holidays do not grant immunity to the coronavirus from infecting anyone – therefore everyone is required to stay at home with their nuclear family and avoid going into public space unnecessarily and in violation of the law,” said the police.