United Airlines to Operate Three Weekly Flights Between Israel and Chicago

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6:34 am |

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey. (Reuters/Chris Helgren/File Photo)

United Airlines, one of El Al’s main competitors in flights from Israel to North America began operating flights from Ben Gurion airport to Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

United announced the launch of the flights in July.

These will be in addition to United’s 10 weekly flights to Newark, New Jersey, and their three weekly flights to San Francisco. The only other carrier on the New York route currently is Delta.

United Airlines Israel managing director Avi Friedman said “United Airlines operates its flights regardless of whether El Al is flying or not. As long as they don’t stop us, we will continue to fly. This was a commercial decision by the company.”

Next month, United will renew Tel Aviv to Washington, D.C., flights, and increase the Tel Aviv to Newark flights to 14 per week.

Since the start of 2020, United has flown 200,000 passengers in and out of Ben Gurion airport in 2020, down 70% from 2019.