Palestinians Protest Against Israel-Gulf Deal

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6:17 am |

Palestinians gather in Gaza City, Tuesday, to protest the historic Israel deal with the UAE and Bahrain. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Palestinians in Gaza City gathered at a display of pictures depicting President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a protest against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain’s deal with Israel to normalize relations, in Gaza City on Tuesday.

Gaza’s Hamas leaders have called for a general strike and mass demonstrations later in the week.

“We declare our rejection of the Deal of the Century and the Bahrain conference,” senior Hamas official Mushier al-Massri told reporters Monday.

“We pledge to work to abort this conspiracy.”