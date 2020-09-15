Live Updates of Abraham Accord Signing at White House

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:19 am |

September 15, 2020 is set to be a historic day for international diplomacy, as Israel signs normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. These will be the third and fourth agreements Israel has signed with Arab nations, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

President Trump and Minister Al-Zayani are meeting now. In a few minutes, President Trump will greet the foreign minister of the UAE, and then have a meeting with him.

President Trump formally greeted the foreign minister of Bahrain, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, in the West Wing. The two did not shake hands, but neither were they wearing masks.

A reporter shouted, “Mr. President, how do you feel about the day?”

President Trump replied, “Feeling fantastic.”

The foreign affairs minister from Bahrain is arriving now.

Your correspondent encountered approximately a dozen anti-Netanyahu protesters from Israel, at Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, near the White House complex.

Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th St. and 17th St., in front of the White House north one, is completely closed off to anyone without a pass. Prime Minister Netanyahu is staying at the Blair House, the official presidential guest residence across Pennsylvania Avenue.

Israel, Bahrain and the UAE will sign one document, the Abraham Accord. Israel will also separately sign bilateral agreements with Bahrain and the UAE.

The senior official said the agreement with the UAE will be longer and more detailed, simply due to timing, as the agreement with Bahrain was just reached recently.

Oman is expected to send representative to White House signing ceremony, officials say.

According to a senior administration official, many Democrats have been invited to the event today, and some are expected to attend.

The senior official also said that while participants are encouraged to wear masks, they will not be required.

Good morning, Hamodia readers, from a chilly Washington, DC, where Israel will sign agreements today to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The calendar says we have another week of summer, but it’s 59 degrees now, expected to reach just 64 when the ceremony begins at noon on the South Lawn of the White House

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the historic event.