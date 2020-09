NEW YORK -

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5:46 pm |

With great sorrow Hamodia reports the sudden petirah of Rabbanit Shulamis Badani, a”h, the wife of ybl”c Harav Shimon Badani, shlita, a member of the Moetzet Hachmei Hatorah. Rabbanit Badani served her husband with great devotion for over half a century.

Yehi zichrah baruch.