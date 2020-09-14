PMO: Normalization Agreement With UAE to Require Cabinet Approval

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 14, 2020

Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Sept. 1. (WAM/Handout via Reuters/File Photo)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Monday that Israel’s peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, to be signed Tuesday at a White House ceremony, will not enter immediately after the ceremony, but only after the deal has been ratified by the Cabinet and possibly by the Knesset.

Under the accord, which President Donald Trump helped broker, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of Yehudah and Shomron. The agreement also firms up opposition to regional power Iran, which the UAE, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.